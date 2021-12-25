Last Updated:

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Wish Fans 'Merry Christmas', Share Adorable Picture

Celebrities have been celebrating Christmas in their own way and Vicky Kaushal's latest post on Instagram with Katrina Kaif has left their fans gushing.

Swati Singh
Image: @katrinakaif/Instagram


Christmas has brought joy and happiness in times of COVID-19 pandemic. Celebrities have been celebrating the big day in their own way. Vicky Kaushal's latest post on Instagram has left the fans in awe. The Uri star shared an adorable picture with his wife and actor Katrina Kaif in a treat for fans.

From Ranbir Kapoor celebrating Christmas with his family to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma wishing their fans a Merry Christmas, India has taken the occasion to spread some joy. The recent drop is by Vicky Kaushal who shared a picture with Katrina Kaif, captioning, "Merry Christmas".

The Suryavanshi fame could be seen all smiles with Vicky. Fans have already been gushing love over their wedding pictures and the recent picture from the duo's Christmas is winning hearts. The pictures also featured a beautiful Christmas tree behind them.

Vicky, Katrina's dream wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took to their respective social media handles to share the pictures of their grand wedding. The couple shared their wedding photos on 9 December 2021 to celebrate the occasion with their fans. The candid pictures show the duo getting married in a traditional Hindu wedding and appearing cheerful as they complete the wedding rituals. They also sought blessings from their fans by captioning their posts, ''Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together." 

They also disclosed the dazzling pictures from their pre-wedding festivities in which Katrina Kaif paid tribute to her mother’s British heritage. Recently, the Big Bang posted a photo of her post-wedding rituals, where she prepared halwa for her 'pehli rasoi'. As a reaction to this post, Vicky Kaushal also uploaded a story where he praised her. Vicky wrote, "Best Halwa Ever!! (sic)", adding three kissing emoticons with it. 

Katrina announced her new film with Sriram Raghavan and revealed how she always wanted to work with the filmmaker. Vicky's lined up projects include Govinda Naam Mera, directed by Shashank Kaitan; Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar, and a few more. 

(Image: @katrinakaif/Instagram)

