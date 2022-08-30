Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Wish 'love & Madness' To Newlyweds Kunal Rawal, Arpita Mehta

Fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta recently tied the knot in Mumbai. The couple looked regal in ivory-coloured ethnic ensembles during their nuptials. While their wedding was intimate, which saw their celebrity friends Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor and more, it was seemingly lavish. Now, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Malaika Arora showered the couple with love and sent them their best wishes.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Katrina Kaif dropped an adorable picture of the newlyweds and penned a sweet note for them. In her note, the Phone Bhoot star wrote, "Congratulations to this beautiful couple" and added a series of pink heart emojis.

Vicky Kaushal also took to his Instagram stories to share the couple's pictures from their nuptials. Sharing the photo, the Sardar Udham star wrote, "Congratulations you two!" "Wish you both a life full of happiness love and madness together."

Malaika Arora, who attended the couple's wedding with her beau Arjun Kapoor, shared an adorable post for the two. She congratulated the couple and sent them her best wishes. The actor wrote, "Congratulationssss my darlings @arpita__mehta @kunalrawaldstress … finally… May ur hearts n life always be filled with laughter n love" Malaika could not stop gushing over Arpita Mehta and wrote, "(p.s the most stunning bride)."

Arjun Kapoor welcomes Arpita Mehta to the family

Arjun Kapoor and designer Kunal Rawal share a strong bond and refer to each other as best friends. The actor was seen grooving to Chaiyya Chaiyya at the designer's pre-wedding bash. Recently, the Ek Villain Returns star welcomed Arpita Mehta to the family as he shared a picture from the latter's Haldi ceremony. In the photo, Malaika Arora and Kapoor could be seen sharing smiles with the bride. The caption read, "Finally !!! Welcome to the family @arpita__mehta now the world knows you are Kunal’s off stage & onstage muse... here’s to dealing with him forever !!! @kunalrawaldstress." Arpita Mehta reacted to the post and wrote, "Haha thanks Arjun! Blessed with the best @kunalrawaldstress @arjunkapoor @malaikaaroraofficial."

Image: Instagram/@kunalrawaldressss/@katrinakaif