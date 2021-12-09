Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif's FIRST PHOTO As Newlyweds Out! See Here

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are officially husband and wife now, the duo tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony on December 9 at Sawai Modhpur's Six Senses Fort Barwara. The first visuals of Vicky and Katrina as newlyweds from their wedding ceremony are out now. See pic here.

Vicky and Katrina's first picture as newlyweds

In the picture, the bride and groom are seen standing on the first floor as fireworks erupt behind them. Vicky Kaushal was seen donning a cream-coloured sherwani, while Katrina Kaif wore a red Sabyasachi lehenga. As per sources, the Band Baja started at Barwara Fort in which the song 'Bolo Tara Ra Ra' was played four to five times after which Vicky Kaushal climbed the mare and the procession started from Mardana Mahal which went up to Zenana Mahal. The DJ chanted Vicky's famous dialogue 'How's the Josh' three to four times. Ahead of the Varmala ritual, Katrina climbed down the stairs of Zenana Mahal as she was with the family. All the guests were wearing golden touch headscarves.

At 4:15 pm, the pandits from Maharashtra started chanting as Vicky and Katrina sat down for the Pheras where guests were also sitting along with both the families. The Royal wedding is taking place at a 14th-century fort converted into a luxury resort at Jaipur on the outskirts of Ranthambore National Park.

(Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09, Katrinakaif)