Vicky Kaushal, Katrina, Sara Ali Khan Keep It Warm And Casual With Their Airport Looks

While Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan returned to Mumbai, Katrina Kaif was seen jetting off to an unknown destination. here are their airport looks.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan
1/7
Varinder Chawla

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan were recently shooting for their untitled upcoming film in Madhya Pradesh. The two were recently tapped at the airport as they returned to Mumbai.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan
2/7
Varinder Chawla

The film for which they were shooting is touted to be Luka Chuppi 2. The duo kept their airport look simple but warm amid the cool weather of Mumbai.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan
3/7
Varinder Chawla

Vicky Kaushal wore a white t-shirt underneath a grey coloured jacket. He paired them with blue coloured track pants. The actor completed his look with a white cap, shoes and black mask.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan
4/7
Varinder Chawla

Sara Ali Khan donned blue coloured jacket and matching pants. She looked cute in transparent glasses, black cap and mask.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan
5/7
Varinder Chawla

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan also shared a hug before leaving in different cars.

Katrina Kaif
6/7
Varinder Chawla

Katrina Kaif was also papped at the airport recently. The actor wore a black puffer jacket with a furry hood over a black top.

Katrina Kaif
7/7
Varinder Chawla

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the actor wore a protective shield and also a mask to keep herself safe.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com