Vicky Kaushal, Katrina, Sara Ali Khan Keep It Warm And Casual With Their Airport Looks

Last Updated: 27th January, 2022 16:55 IST

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the actor wore a protective shield and also a mask to keep herself safe.

Katrina Kaif was also papped at the airport recently. The actor wore a black puffer jacket with a furry hood over a black top.

Vicky Kaushal wore a white t-shirt underneath a grey coloured jacket. He paired them with blue coloured track pants. The actor completed his look with a white cap, shoes and black mask.

The film for which they were shooting is touted to be Luka Chuppi 2. The duo kept their airport look simple but warm amid the cool weather of Mumbai.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan were recently shooting for their untitled upcoming film in Madhya Pradesh. The two were recently tapped at the airport as they returned to Mumbai.

