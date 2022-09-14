Ever since actor couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot, the two have been often seen making appearances at various events together. However, much to the surprise of their fans, the two stars are now coming together on screen, albeit not for a film. Pictures of the couple have been surfacing on social media from a recent photoshoot as they reportedly endorsed a brand together.

Ever since their wedding in 2021, the two stars have managed to steal the limelight and create a strong buzz around themselves. After being spotted together at an award show recently, Katrina and Vicky teamed up for an ad shoot that left fans drooling over the two.

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif share screen space

Though the fans have been hoping to see the real couple romancing on screen, it has now been revealed that Vicky and Katrina Kaif has teamed up with Cleartrip for their first-ever joint collaboration. Fans have also been sharing pictures of the two dressed in comfy holiday outfits which seem to be the BTS shots from the shoot.

As per HT, the actors in a statement shared their excitement about working together for the first time and said, "We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Cleartrip"

Netizens were quick to share the viral pictures while sharing their takes on the same. One of the Twitter users shared their pictures and wrote, "I'm in love with this pic." Another user also echoed similar sentiments while sharing their pictures and wrote, "Wow....for the first time #KatrinaKaif & #VickyKaushal click a shot together.." A third netizen expressed her happiness of seeing the two together and wrote, "Thank you @cleartrip for bringing #VickyKaushal and #KatrinaKaif together! Loads of Love and Kudos to them! Start of something beautiful."

Thank you @cleartrip for bringing #VickyKaushal and #KatrinaKaif together! Loads of Love and Kudos to them! Start of something beautiful. pic.twitter.com/4LMEasbHMk — N I C K 👑 (@Nick_Rockstarr) September 14, 2022

On the professional front, both Vicky and Katrina have a bunch of projects to look forward to. While the Uri star is shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s film based on the life of field marshal Sam Manekshaw titled Sam Bahadur, Katrina on the other hand is looking forward to the release of her movie Phone Bhoot starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

IMAGE: Twitter/@LovYouZindagi