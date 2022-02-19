Vicky Kaushal-Katrina To Make First TV Appearance As Couple On A Reality Show? See Details

Power couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been shedding major couple goals with their social media pictures ever since they got married in December last year. From penning sweet messages for each other on Valentine's day, to waking hand in hand at the airport, Vicky-Katrina have left fans gushing over them. While both of them have been busy with their respective work commitments, audiences may soon witness their first-ever appearance on-screen post marriage.

According to Bollywood Life reports, a source mentioned that Star Plus has approached the duo to appear as celebrity guests on one of the episodes of their upcoming reality show Smart Jodi. All set to be hosted by Maniesh Paul, their appearance on the show will apparently help makers in getting the 'needed eyeballs' and build major hype.

According to the source, Star Plus is 'keen' on bringing Vicky and Katrina on board as a couple and has approached them for the same. It further added, "They want them to come as celebrity guests on one of the starting episodes of Smart Jodi". The show's promotional clips are out, and having the two give a nod to the channel's request will be a 'great move'. Maniesh Paul has been confirmed as the host of the show, which comes as a remake of the Kannada show titled Ishmart Jodi.

More on Katrina and Vicky's work front

Vicky Kaushal will be sharing the screen with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Shaikh in the Meghna Gulzar directorial film Sam Bahadur. The movie is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal. He also has a film directed by Laxman Utekar, which also stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Katrina will next feature alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phone Bhoot. She will also be seen in the upcoming actioner, Tiger 3 as well as in Jee Le Zara alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Lastly, she has the movie Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi in the pipeline.

