Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Team Up For 'Govinda Naam Mera'; See First-look Posters

Actor Vicky Kaushal who has given hit films like Uri: The Surgical Strike and Masaan, is all set to feature in a quirky comedy film Govinda Naam Mera. Apart from Vicky, the film will also star Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. The actor announced the news with a poster of the film that showed Vicky him portraying the role of a dancer.

In the poster, the actor can be seen wearing a pair of jeans with a T-shirt and pairing it well with an overshirt. His expressions have added more charm and it seems that he will be seen playing the role of a dancer who is flaunting his moves. The captioned penned by him states that his character’s name is Govinda Waghmare in the forthcoming film.

Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar come together for Govinda Naam Mera

Apart from Vicky, Bhumi also shared the first look poster that shows her donning a vibrant saree as she is set to play Govinda’s (Vicky) wife Mrs. Waghmare in the film. The poster describes her as “Govinda ki Hotty Wife.” On the other hand, adding a twist to the story is Kiara’s first look poster. Kiara describes herself as the character who will ‘spice things up.’ The poster describes her as ‘Govinda ki naughty girlfriend.’ Though not much has been revealed by the makers about the storyline, yet it is believed that the upcoming film will prove to be a big family entertainer. The film will be directed by Shashank Kaitan and it is slated to release on June 10, 2022. According to reports, the film was earlier titled Mr. Lele and the cast of the film had wrapped up the schedule this year in September.

According to reports by Pinkvilla, within weeks of going on floors in April, the shoot had to be called off after Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar had contracted COVID-19. The second lockdown imposed in Maharashtra only delayed matters further. Finally, Shashank and the cast and crew resumed a 10-day schedule at an Andheri bungalow with Vicky, Kiara, and Bhumi. After they shot some indoor sequences, it was followed up by a 40-day schedule across various locations in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Instagram