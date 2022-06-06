Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Congratulate Each Other For IIFA Wins As They Continue THIS Ritual

The International Indian Film Academy Awards 2022 took place on June 3 and 4 in Abu Dhabi. The star-studded night witnessed many Bollywood stars grace the red carpet in their glamorous outfits. Many gave away powerful performances, while several others cracked the audience up with their funny acts. The best movies and actors of the year were felicitated at the event. While Vicky Kaushal bagged the Best Actor award in the male category, Kriti Sanon took home the Best Actor (Female) award and the duo recently congratulated each other as they continued a ritual together.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kriti Sanon shared a photo of her and Vicky Kaushal sitting together in the audience. Sharing the photo, Kriti Sanon penned how she and the Sardar Udham star again sat together at the award function. Kriti Sanon wrote, "Continuing our ritual of sitting together at award functions." She mentioned how they also took a step forward by winning the award and wrote, "And this time taking it a step forward by winning together too!!" "Woohhoooo! Congrats @vickykaushal09," the Bachchhan Paandey star added. Vicky Kaushal reshared the story and wrote, "Hahaha congratulations to you too @kritisanon!!!"

Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon on winning IIFA 2022 award

Vicky Kaushal walked the red carpet of IIFA 2022 alone as his wife Katrina Kaif skipped the award function. The actor won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) for his role in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham. Soon after winning the award, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle to share a photo of him hugging his trophy and penned, "Behind all that jazz it’s that boy who once thought everything he wished to achieve was all too far. Waited for you since forever… not leaving you tonight! IIFA Best Actor! Thank You @shoojitsircar for believing in me and making it possible for me and thank you Team #SardarUdham, this one’s for all of us. For everyone who voted for this win, I love you! @iifa"

It was surely an emotional moment for Kriti Sanon as she bagged her first Best Actor (Female) award in her eight-year career for her film Mimi. The actor shared several pictures of her hugging her award and wrote, "Dreams do come true! All you need to do is keep working hard towards it and never lose faith! It has taken me 8yrs to get my first #BestActress award. . But I’m so happy that I received my first for Mimi - a film I’ll treasure forever, a character that will always be special in my filmography!" "Thank you @iifa for this validation and for an amazing evening!! Will always be grateful to Dinoo @laxman.utekar sir for making me your Mimi for life and the whole cast and crew of Mimi for making this journey so memorable!" she added.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal/@kritisanon