Vicky Kaushal Lauds Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'; 'shook By Sheer Brilliance'

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, which will get its theatrical release on 25 February 2022. Ahead of its release, the film has already created a massive buzz online with the cast's powerful and hard-hitting dialogues garnering all the attention. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is a biographical crime drama set in the 1960s. Its plot revolves around a young woman, Gangubai, who ran the brothels in Mumbai's Kamathipura in the 60s. It is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book called 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.

As the release date of the film is inching closer there is a massive buzz surrounding the film. The trailers and songs received an overwhelming response from the fans and a big thumbs up from the movie buffs. A lot of celebrities praised Alia Bhatt's performance in the film. Joining the list is Alia Bhatt's Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal who is all praises for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Vicky Kaushal lauds Gangubai Kathiawadi

Recently, on Wednesday night Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt hosted the screening of Gangubai Kathiawadi with many Bollywood celebs attending it, including Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor among many others. After watching the film, the Manmarziyaan actor took to his Instagram handle on Thursday morning and lauded the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Vicky on his Instagram story penned the review of the movie. Vicky wrote"Absolutely shook by the sheer brilliance at display in this film. SLB Sir you are a master! And Alia Bhatt, I don’t even know what to say about you… Breathtaking amazing as Gangu! Hats off," Vicky wrote. In the end, he also urged fans to watch the film and wrote “Big Screen Cinema Magic. Don’t Miss!"

More about Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi's release was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is produced by Jayantilal Gada and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is a biographical crime drama set in the 1960s. Its cast includes Ajay Devgn, along with Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Bhargava Pahwa, Indira Tiwari, and Varun Kapoor in supporting roles. Emraan Hashmi and Huma Qureshi have also appeared in extended cameos.

