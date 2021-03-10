Vicky Kaushal Looks All Focused In His Latest B&W Pic, Says 'One Swing At A Time'

On Wednesday morning, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram and shared a black and white picture of himself in which he looked completely focused and determined. He also went on to pen his thoughts in the caption. Vicky presumably posed at his gym or at his training room as he sported a loose tee and a cap. Sharing the B&W pic, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor wrote, “One rep at a time, one stride at a time. One swing at a time. Eyes on the (flag emoji).”

As soon as Vicky Kaushal’s picture was up on the internet, it met with a flurry of comments. “You look really awesome always. The Josh is high by seeing you,” read a fan’s comment. This isn’t the first time when the actor has posted a monochrome photo of himself. Earlier, he had shared another picture from the gym that garnered massive love from fans.

Vicky Kaushal recently visited the Uri base camp in Kashmir, interacted with the army, and shared a heartwarming note on Instagram. He thanked the Indian Army for inviting him to the camp and thanked them for giving him an opportunity to spend a lovely day with the locals. Speaking about the people there, the actor remarked that they were full of warmth and were amazingly talented. "It is the biggest honour for me to be in the company of our great armed forces. Thank You. Jai Hind," he wrote in his note.

Vicky Kaushal's movies like Uri: The Surgical Strike and Raazi garnered massive attention from fans. The actor had shared a series of BTS pics when Uri clocked a year in 2020. "From each one of us to each one of you, we thank you for everything you have given to our film. Team Uri is forever grateful," he had penned on Instagram. The movie is helmed by Aditya Dhar and it also churned great numbers at the box-office.

If the latest updates are to be believed, Kaushal is set to share screen space with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, in the upcoming outing, Adipurush. According to a report by Odishatv.in, the actor has been roped in to play the role of Lakshmana in the Om Raut directorial. While Prabhas will be seen playing the role of Rama, Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying the character of Lankesh. However, an official announcement about the same is awaited. Apart from this, he has movies like Sardar Udham Singh and The Immortal Ashwatthama in his kitty.