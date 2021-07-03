Vicky Kaushal Makes A Strong Comeback Post-Covid, Sets A 'new Personal Record'

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal had tested positive for COVID-19 back in April. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor recently took to his social media to inform fans that he is back at the gym post-covid recovery. Vicky on Saturday, July 3, shared a video of him setting a new personal record with deadlifts.

Vicky Kaushal sets a new personal record

Vicky Kaushal recently hit the gym after having a ‘slow post-covid recovery’ and got straight back to doing some weight training. In an Instagram reel that he shared, the actor was seen lifting a large weight bar to his waist height, holding it for a second before dropping it while the track Fight Back by Neffex played in the background. Sharing the video, the actor informed his fans that this was a new personal record for him in deadlifting.

Sharing the reel, the actor wrote, “After a slow post-covid recovery, we finally managed to hit a new personal record with deadlifts. So ya, we were happy boys in the park this morning.” The actor tagged his personal trainer in the post and also used #fightback to note his excitement. The actor originally returned to the gym last month and had shared the video of his training session.

The actor’s fans were quick to react to the gym post. Fans rushed into the comments to shower love for the actor and his efforts. While many used the fire emoji and hearts to show support, a few others penned their excitement to see him back in form. Actor Tiger Shroff also handed in praise by writing, “What a lift bro,” in the comments.

Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming project

Vicky Kaushal is currently working on his upcoming film The Immortal Ashwatthama. The actor who was last seen in Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship, is hoping for a comeback with the highly ambitious project in hand. Vicky had earlier shared the first look poster of the film which had a hero-like figure wielding lightning, suggesting that the film could be a superhero flick. The Immortal Ashwatthama, written and helmed by Aditya Dhar will see the actor-director duo come together yet again after Uri’s success. Vicky’s other upcoming projects include biopics on Sardar Udham Singh and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

