Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar, Bhumi Pednekar & More Spotted In The City

Dressed in simple semi-traditional attire, Dia Mirza looked beautiful
4/8
Viral Bhayani
Ileana D'Cruz spotted in the city. The actor wore a white shirt and paired it with cool blue denims.
5/8
Viral Bhayani
Bhumi Pednekar was all smiles as paps clicked her outside a salon
6/8
Viral Bhayani
Nimrat Kaur spotted shopping in the city
7/8
Viral Bhayani
Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar spotted outside YRF office
8/8
Viral Bhayani
Vicky Kaushal snapped post salon session
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.