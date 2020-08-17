Vicky Kaushal Misses Veena Sessions, Attempts To Play Raag Yaman | Watch

Lately, Vicky Kaushal has started flaunting his love for Indian classical instrument Veena as the actor shared a video while playing the instrument on social media. In the small clip, the actor can be seen brushing his skills while making an attempt to pay Raag Yaman. Despite making several attempts the actor later makes it and plays the raag perfectly. While captioning the post, the Raazi actor recalls the old sessions and miss playing the instrument.

Vicky Kaushal tries to play veena

It seems that the actor is in a mood to celebrate 9 million followers on Instagram with a short celebratory clip. In the small video, viewers can see Vicky trying hard to play the raag while he fails at every attempt. In the caption, he wrote that he is sharing another video from his archives where he is attempting to play Raag Yaman. At last, he concluded the post with hashtag #9m.

Actress Prachee Shah Paandya was the first one to leave a comment under the post of the actor with a clapping emoticon. Apart from the actress, scores of his fans also lauded the efforts of the actor for acing everything he does. One of the users called his attempt as “melodious” while the other called him a multi-tasking person. A third user chimed in and called him a “true star” and praised him for being so talented. A fourth user also prised the dashing star for doing everything with utmost passion, sincerity, and dedication.

For the unversed, the actor on the occasion of Independence Day shared an intriguing video where he surprised his fans while playing the song Ae Watan from his film Raazi on the Veena. Vicky also thanked his teacher who taught him how to play the veena. Rocking in a white kurta pajama, the actor won hearts as he sincerely sits with the veena and plays the patriotic song from his own film.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, according to reports by Pinkvilla, the Masaan fame actor has been roped in for Yash Raj Films’ next comedy flick. According to the reports by the web portal, the big announcement would be unveiled next month at the production house’s 50th-anniversary celebration. Apart from this, reportedly, the actor has also started his preparation for the role amid COVID-19 safety measures. According to the leading publication, a trade source informed that the actor was spotted at the YRF studio as he had formal meetings with Aditya Chopra and has also started prepping for the role.

(Image credit: Vicky Kaushal/ Instagram)

