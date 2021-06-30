Vicky Kaushal Mourns The Death Of Raj Kaushal, Recalls His Last Ad Shoot With The Director

In an unfortunate turn of events, actor Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passed away on Wednesday, June 30. The Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi director succumbed due to heart failure. Several celebrities extended their support to Mandira Bedi. Recently, URI actor Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram story to share a memory with the director and wrote some lines for him.

Vicky Kaushal mourns Raj Kaushal's death

The actor took to his Instagram story to share a group selfie. While sharing it, he wrote, "The last ad shoot I did in 2020 before lockdowns was with #RajKaushal. Saddened to hear about his sudden demise. My condolences and prayers to his family and friends." Check it out.

Other than this, Neha Dhupia also took to her Instagram account to share a group picture and mourn Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal's death. The group photo appears to be taken at a friend's get-together. Many known faces including Mandira Bedi, Zaheer Khan, Angad Bedi, and others can be seen smiling brightly as the camera captured them. Expressing her grief, Neha wrote, “Raj, we took this picture to create more and more memories… can’t believe you are nt with us anymore … Mandira , my strong strong girl, I am at a loss of words. My heart belongs to Vir and Tara… I’m shaken up and in shock and disbelief as I write this, RIP Raj”. Take a look at it below:

More about Raj Kaushal's death

Raj is survived by his wife Mandira Bedi, with whom he tied the knot in 1999. The couple shared son Vir and daughter Tara. The news of Raj's demise was confirmed by director Onir, who collaborated with the filmmaker for his directorial debut film My Brother Nikhil. "Gone too soon", tweeted Onir along with a picture of Raj Kaushal. He further informed that "We lost Filmmaker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning". He further mentioned how Raj was one of the producers of his directorial debut My Brother Nikhil and believed in his vision and supported him. Concluding his tweet, Onir extended prayers for the late producer-director's soul.

Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul. pic.twitter.com/zAitFfYrS7 — অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर he/him (@IamOnir) June 30, 2021

