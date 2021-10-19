Vicky Kaushal On Engagement Rumours With Katrina; ‘I've My Blinders On, Focussing On Work'

Actor Vicky Kaushal is currently riding high on the success of his latest biographical film Sardar Udham which was released on October 16 on Amazon Prime Video. His stellar performance in the film made him the talk of the town but that is not the only thing that grabbed headlines concerning the actor. Amidst filming, Vicky was swamped with rumours of his engagement with rumoured beau actor Katrina Kaif.

The rumours mill picked up pace during the special screening of Sardar Udham in Mumbai where Katrina Kaif showed up to support him. While the fans were sure of the duo dating, both their reps denied the rumours. The actor finally responded to all the rumours in a recent interview and aptly answered all the burning questions of the fans.

Vicky Kaushal on his engagement rumours

During an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, the 33-year-old actor was asked about the rumours that followed him during the Sardar Udham shooting and how he dealt with them. Vicky revealed that the engagement rumours started during the filming for which he did not have the 'mental space' to pay them any heed. He gave another reason to not bother himself with the rumours by saying that they die down on their own by the end of the day.

He stated that he found it funny how the rumours start at '9 o’clock in the morning' by the media. However, by 4.30 pm media itself 'negates the same rumours and says ‘no, it’s not true’. Stating that he does not have to do anything, Vicky added, ''I had my blinders on, on my work, and I keep focusing on work'' After being asked if he was affected by the rumours, he answered, ''Nahi yaar. They make you laugh, then you carry on with your work'.'

More on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

The duo has been linked together for a long time now despite both of the actors denying them. Recently, a video of them hugging at the special screening of Sardar Udham went viral on the internet followed by Katrina Kaif's Instagram story singing praises of Vicky Kaushal. She wrote, ''Shoojit Sircar, what a vision, such a gripping beautiful film, pure unadulterated storytelling. Vicky Kaushal is just pure talent, raw, honest heartbreaking''.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09