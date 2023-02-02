Vicky Kaushal On His Life Post-marriage With Katrina Kaif; 'I’m Not A Perfect Husband...'

Vicky Kaushal recently opened up about his life post-marriage with Katrina Kaif. In an interview with Lifestyle Asia, while speaking about his image of an ideal man, Vicky said "being perfect is just like a mirage".

The Sardar Udham actor added that he isn’t a perfect husband, son, friend, or actor, but believes he is on an ongoing quest. "I’m not perfect in any way, not a husband, a son, a friend, an actor. I think that's the quest going on and the process of reaching that is where I've always wanted to be. Being perfect is like a mirage," Vicky told the publication.

Vicky said that he doesn't think he's perfect in any way while adding that he tries to be the best version of a husband that he can be at any given moment. "Of course, tomorrow I will be better than I was yesterday but I always try to do the best that I can," he averred.

Vicky Kaushal feels he is 'growing' with Katrina Kaif

In the same interview, Vicky mentioned that he learned a lot of things after he started living with Katrina and said that her perspective helps him grow. He said, "You learn a lot when you start living with a person and when you have a companion." Vicky added, that in the past year, he's learned so much more than the years he was single.

The Raazi actor added that all his negative spaces have been filled with positivity and called it an "amazing feeling."

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's relationship

After dating each other for two years, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in December 2021. They had an intimate yet lavish wedding in Rajasthan with close friends and family in attendance.