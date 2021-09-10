Vicky Kaushal Once Rehearsed ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ For 3 Days Before Meeting Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who is currently one of the busiest stars in Bollywood, is gearing up for his upcoming big-budget film titled Sardar Udham Singh. While Kaushal enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, he has had his own fanboy moments as well.

In 2017, the URI star took to his official Instagram handle and took a trip down memory lane when he met Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai star, Hrithik Roshan. The actor revealed that he rehearsed Roshan's blockbuster song, Ek Pal Ka Jeena for three days before meeting him for the first time. Read on to know more.

When Vicky Kaushal met Hrithik Roshan for the first time

In 2017, taking to the photo-sharing site, Vicky Kaushal dropped a vintage picture from the sets of Fiza. The picture features himself as a kid with actor Hrithik Roshan. He can be seen posing with the War actor. As for the caption, he wrote, "Found this while cleaning up my drawers today. My first time on a film set (Fiza) and the reason was to see this phenomena in flesh and blood. KNPH had just come out and I was a crazy fan like many others."

"Someone told me that he only meets kids who can dance on 'Ek pal ka jeena' (obviously I was getting fooled), but I believed that and rehearsed and practiced dancing on the song for 3 days before meeting him," said Vicky Kaushal. Hrithik Roshan achieved overnight fame after the release of his blockbuster film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Many fans and followers started swooning after him and started calling him the 'Greek god of Bollywood'. Roshan, too, was quick enough to reply to his sweet post. He wrote, "Thanks Vicky for bringing back some heartwarming memories! You have grown into such an outstanding actor. All the best for your future and looking forward to seeing you in more great projects!”

Meanwhile, the Raazi star, who is rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif, recently finished dubbing for his upcoming big-budget film, Sardar Udham Singh. The film is being helmed by Shoojit Sircar and is said to be a cinematic portrayal of the life of the freedom fighter Udham Singh.

IMAGE: VICKY KAUSHAL/ HRITHIK ROSHAN'S INSTAGRAM