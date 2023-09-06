Vicky Kaushal Opens Up About Having A 'Significant Inferiority Complex' As A Child

Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of his film The Great Indian Family alongside former Miss World Manushi Chillar, which hits theatres on October 20. While Vicky has proved his mettle as a confident perfrmer on-screen, in a new interview the Masaan actor opened up about having a massive inferiority complex as a child and the impact the experience had on him at the beginning of his career. The actor added that he does not remember being bullied or ragged by anyone, as he was so self-critical that there was no scope for any outside element to bother him.

3 things you need to know

Vicky Kaushal made his debut with the 2015 film Masaan.

Vicky was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

The actor will be seen next in The Great Indian Family.

Vicky Kaushal recalls being an insecure child

Recently, the Uri actor sat down for a conversation with a YouTube channel Be A Man Yaar. The actor remembered that he was never ‘bullied or ragged’ but had a ‘significant inferiority complex’. He added, “I think my shyness and fear of crowds often came from that. I was always too thin and lanky, so I would think that I couldn’t fight someone. Until the age of 20 or 21, I couldn’t even grow a beard.” He recalled wanting to go on stage as he enjoyed performing a lot.

(Vicky Kaushal file photo | Image: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Talking about acting, Vicky mentioned, “ I hadn’t even thought about playing the hero’s role.” He also opined that he would not need anyone to bully him as he was ‘self-damaging’ enough. The actor also clarified that his friends or family were not responsible for his ‘feelings’, and that it was all ‘internal’.

Vicky Kaushal admits to suffering from anxiety

In the same interview, Vicky also talks about feeling anxious. The actor confessed, “I have felt broken. I have felt all of these things, so yes I have gone through these emotions. And I have also gone through feeling bottled, where I don’t have a medium to explode.” He then added that films came to his rescue as a medium to express his emotions.

Vicky Kaushal recalled a time when he was ‘howling’ while watching a film in the theatre. He added, “ Later, I realised it was not the film. I was just so pent up with something and I did not have the time or the bandwidth or just the mind frame to realise all this I was stuffing inside.” He recalled being comforted crying in the “black box” where no one could see him weeping.