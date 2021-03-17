Vicky Kaushal Opens Up On How Fame Has Affected Him, Says One Becomes 'little Guarded'

Vicky Kaushal has become one of the most loved actors in the country after several hits from the actor. He has delivered amazing performances in films which have made him an absolute fan favourite over the years. Speaking about the fame and the stardom he has received, the actor spoke to Cosmopolitan India about the effect it has had on him. He spoke openly about the changes he has observed in his personal life after becoming a star. He also remarked saying that he has gotten "more self-assured" and that fame has changed him for good.

Vicky Kaushal speaks about how fame has affected him

In the interview, the actor spoke about fame in general and said that one becomes "little guarded" as a person's personal life suddenly goes into the public domain. He added that the discussions and scrutiny begin to affect the person's loved ones and also affect the individual's personal life. He continued to say that earlier in his career, he was more forthcoming about everything in his life. However, that changed when he began to realise the things that were written about him. He added there are several things written about him that go around without any authenticity or being cross-checked.

He compared this to a "game of Chinese whispers" and said that how things start and end are two different stores altogether. Vicky Kaushal further said that once that gets done, a person has to offer a bunch of "clarification and justification" to support themselves. Therefore, Vicky shared that he has learnt a lot to be careful about issues that are not work-related. The actor claimed that he does this to safeguard his own privacy.

Having said that, the actor did say that there is a part of fame that he enjoys very much. Vicky Kaushal said that love from fans is one aspect of fame that he enjoys. However, what he doesn't enjoy about that part is the "judgement" that goes around. He said that he doesn't like the casual judgements and the trolling that happens on social media. The actor said that often, the appreciation that one receives can be a blessing, but there are times when he encounters uncalled trolling which to him can be upsetting at times. He said that he doesn't like the way things work on social media as a person gets judged too soon, according to the news portal mentioned above.