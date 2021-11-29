Vicky Kaushal Papped Outside Katrina Kaif's House In Bandra Amid Wedding Rumours; See Pics

Actor Vicky Kaushal added fuel to the marriage rumours after he was recently spotted outside his rumoured beau Katrina Kaif's residence in Mumbai. The rumours about the couple's marriage have been rife with many speculating that they will officially tie the knot by the second week of December. Although, there has been no confirmation about the same from either of the actor, new pictures of the Sardar Udham actor have got the fans excited about the big day.

Vicky Kaushal snapped outside Katrina Kaif's house

Pictures of the 33-year-old actor have surfaced on the internet where the actor was seen outside Katrina's house in Bandra. The actor sported a blue shirt as he was clad in a mask and a pair of sunglasses. Celebrity photographer Varinder Chawla shared the pictures on his Instagram handle where the actor is seen in his car, talking on the phone.

More on Vicky and Katrina's wedding

The new pictures came after rumours about his marriage started gaining traction on the internet. From the wedding date to the guest list, social media has gathered a decent amount of information on the duo's alleged big day. Recently, the fans started suggesting a suitable hashtag to trend to celebrate the stars' wedding. Names like 'Katvic', 'Katvikiki', 'Virina' and 'Vikkirina' popped up on social media.

Meanwhile, Kaushal's cousin Dr Upasana Vohra shut down the wedding rumours while talking to Dainik Bhaskar and denied a wedding taking place between the rumoured couple. She added that the reports were simply rumours spread by media and an official announcement would have been made if there was a wedding happening.

She further added that she had spoken to Kaushal who told her that ''there is nothing like that'. Despite the actor's cousin's statement, fans of the duo remain hopeful for a big announcement as they wish for the same online. According to various reports, the duo will have multiple ceremonies as they tie the knot with a wedding to be held in Jaipur.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal, fresh off the success of Sardar Udham, is set to appear in Govinda Naam Mera and The Great Indian Family. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of Phone Bhoot and Tiger 3 after delivering the blockbuster success Sooryavanshi.

