Vicky Kaushal Pays Tribute To Sam Bahadur On Field Marshal's 108th Birth Anniversary

Actor Vicky Kaushal paid a moving tribute to Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw on his 108th birthday. Vicky uploaded a photo of the Field Marshal, also known as 'Sam Bahadur,' on his Instagram Story. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor's caption to the Instagram story read, “Remembering Sam Bahadur," and he added a couple of hands-folded emojis. It is pertinent to note that Vicky Kaushal will be playing the role of Sam Bahadur in the forthcoming biopic based on the life of the Field Marshal officer of the Indian Army.

Sam Bahadur, a hero who led the 1971 war with Pakistan

Sam Bahadur, also known as Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw, led the Indian Army in the 1971 war, when the Pakistan Army was brought to its knees in just 13 days, with over 93,000 Pakistan soldiers and government officials forced to surrender.

From time to time, the actor keeps updating about his upcoming work and preparations for the same via social media. Vicky Kaushal is currently working on his physique for his upcoming film 'Sam Bahadur', and the actor recently posted photographs of the same on photo-blogging site Instagram.

Vickey shares a throwback picture

Recently, the 33 -year-old actor also shared a throwback picture with the makers of his upcoming project, in which the actor is seen with Director Anand Tiwari and Amritapal Singh Bindra. In the photo, it can be seen that Tiwari and Bindra are seated on a sofa, while Vicky Kaushal is sitting on their lap. Sharing this picture on Instagram, Vicky Kaushal has also written a strange caption "kaafee phail kar kaam ho raha hai!" (The work is being spread widely).

On the work front

Actor Vicky Kaushal is one of the rising stars in Bollywood. At present, he has many big projects with strong scripts. One of these is 'Sam Bahadur', a film on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw which is being helmed by Meghna Gulzar. Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh are also part of the film.

Apart from ‘Sam Bahadur’ the Raazi actor has 'Govinda Mera Naam', 'Mr Le Le' and an untitled film opposite Laxman Utekar in front of 'Sam Bahadur', in which Sara Ali Khan will be seen with him.

Vicky was last seen in the film Udham Singh, directed by Shoojit Sircar, released on OTT and garnered a lot of appreciation from both fans and critics.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI