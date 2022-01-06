Vicky Kaushal Pens Sweet Birthday Wish For His Sister-in-law 'Isy' Aka Isabelle Kaif

Vicky Kaushal surely has a good bond with Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif. Earlier the two were seen having a blast at Vicky Katrina’s wedding. Isabelle also penned a heartfelt note for Vicky and mentioned how she got a 'brother' the day her sister married him. As Isabelle turned a year older today, Vicky Kaushal recently shared a radiant picture of ‘Isy’ and wished her by penning a beautiful note.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Vicky Kaushal shared a sunkissed picture of his sister-in-law Isabelle Kaif. Isabelle could be seen wearing a black t-shirt with Yoda printed on it and a Star Wars cap with Micky Mouse’s ears hairband. Sharing the photo, Vicky Kaushal wished her a happy birthday and a wonderful day. He wrote, “Happiest birthday Isy! Have the most wonderful time working and partying today.”

Isabelle Kaif welcomed Vicky Kaushal to her 'crazy' family

Isabelle Kaif and Vicky Kaushal seemingly share a strong bond. While Katrina and Vicky were rumoured to be dating, they reportedly celebrated the new year 2021 with Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal. Soon after Katrina and Vicky tied the knot, Isabelle took to her Instagram handle to pen a heartfelt note for her brother-in-law. Sharing the wedding pictures of the couple, she welcomed Vicky to her family and wrote, “Yesterday I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn’t be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world for ever and ever and ever.”

Isabelle Kaif also shared a fun picture with her brother-in-law from his and Katrina's Haldi ceremony. Last month, Isabelle Kaif took to her Instagram to share a photo with Vicky in which she was seen applying Haldi to the actor. Isabelle wore a yellow and white bandhani saree, while Vicky looked dapper in a white kurta. Sharing the photo, Isabelle wrote, "Full fun & joy. my cheeks still hurt from smiling so much."

Meanwhile, Isabelle Kaif is currently shooting for her new film Suswagatam Khushaamadeed with Pulkit Samrat. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal is in Indore to shoot for an upcoming untitled film with Sara Ali Khan. The actor also has Sam Bahadur, Govinda Naam Mera and The Immortal Ashwatthama in his kitty.

