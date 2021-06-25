Vicky Kaushal Performs Brazilian Martial Arts At '6 Am'; Says, 'rise And Learn'; Watch

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, on Friday morning, took to his social media handle and treated his Insta fam to a short video. Interestingly, Vicky, along with his instructor, can be seen performing capoeira, a Brazilian martial art form, in a gym. Instagramming the video, Kaushal wrote a short caption, which read, "Rise and learn". Though he didn't give much context to the video with his caption, he hashtagged Ginga, 6 am and Capoeira to conclude his note. The video also featured Deep Forest's song Madazulu in the background.

Vicky Kaushal learns a Brazilian martial arts form

In no time, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor's video managed to bag 500k+ views and is still counting. A handful of his fans and followers went gaga over him while many flooded the comments section with fire emoticon. An Instagram user exclaimed, "That was looking like a tiger woods power fade right there" while another added user compared the martial arts form with Garba, a dance form.

A peek into Vicky Kaushal's Instagram

Lately, the Raazi actor posted a handful of videos to give a peek into his gym sessions. Earlier in March 2021, he stole the hearts of his fans when he shared a video, in which he nailed box jumps. In the clip, he made the jump on the mat three times. While adding a touch of his humour, the actor used Alka Yagnik's famous song Aaj Mai Upar as the background score. For the session, the actor wore a pair of white workout shorts over black Yoga pants teamed with a basic black T-shirt.

On the professional front, the 32-year-old actor was last seen in Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship opposite Bhumi Pednekar. The film, released in February 2020, failed to draw praises from the audience and critics. Currently, the actor has multiple upcoming projects in his kitty, including Sardar Udham Singh, Sam Bhadur and The Immortal Ashwatthama. While Sardar Udham Singh and Sam Bhadur will be biopics, The Immortal Ashwatthama will be a fantasy adventure. The upcoming film will mark Vicky Kaushal and Aditya Dhar's second collaboration.

IMAGE: VICKY KAUSHAL'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.