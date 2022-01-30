'Vicky Kaushal' Playing For India U-19 In World Cup? Actor Enjoys Being Spammed With Memes

Vicky Kaushal has been in the news over the last few months. After his relationship with Katrina Kaif and their marriage-related events, praise for his performance in Sardar Udham and the shooting of a recent film with Sara Ali Khan, it was an unusual reason that made him a talking point on social media.

The actor's name cropped up during India's U-19 World Cup cricket match against Bangladesh and he was amused. While a spin bowling duo 'KulCha' has represented India in the past, it was another pair, 'Vicky Kaushal' that was bowling together during India's match.

Vicky Kaushal memes surface following players' names during India's U-19 World Cup match

Vicky Ostwal and Kaushal Tambe are two members of the U-19 squad representing India at the ongoing cricket World Cup. The former is a left-arm orthodox spinner, while the latter is a right-arm off-break bowler.

The two bowlers not just bowled in tandem, but also picked up crucial wickets during the encounter against Bangladesh on Saturday. Both of their names came together when Vicky snapped Bangladesh's No 5 and No 6 batsmen, and Kaushal dismissed the No 7 player.

Netizens made an interesting observation and started tweeting that 'Vicky Kaushal' was representing the Indian team. Another user wrote that there was already a name for the emerging spin duo. One person used his famous line, 'How's the Josh?' from his film Uri: The Surgical Strike that fetched him a National Award.

One netizen quipped that Vicky was all over the news, even at a cricket match.

Already a name for our new spin duo of U19 team. #VickyKaushal — Udit (@udit_buch) January 29, 2022

@vickykaushal09 Har taraf aap hi chaye huye ho Vicky bhai..😉 pic.twitter.com/LwX5ANbBHJ — IMAM (@IMAMSHAREEF) January 29, 2022

Vicky Kaushal representing the Indian U19 at the #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/J8IlpaqJfi — Sanchita 🇮🇳 (@CforCrickett) January 29, 2022

Vicky Kaushal reacts to tweets of players of his name in India's U-19 squad

Vicky also took to his Instagram stories and posted an image of the Bangladesh scorecard, where the players' names were seen together. The actor thanked the netizens for 'spamming' him with it. Since the match was on at that time, he sent out his best wishes for the team.

India move into semi-finals of U-19 World Cup

Aided by Vicky Ostwal's 2/25 and Kaushal Tambe's 1/27, India dismissed Bangladesh for just 111. The latter also scored 11 runs, and hit the winning runs, a six, as India chased down 112 with more than 19 overs to spare. India will now face Australia in the semi-final on Wednesday.