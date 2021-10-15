Vicky Kaushal, Prachi Desai And More Spotted Out And About In Mumbai; See Pics

Last Updated: 15th October, 2021 23:38 IST

Veteran actor Dimple Kapadia was spotted at the airport. She went for a casual look and was clad in a mask.

Prachi Desai was clicked at the airport. She donned a white floral traditional attire and matched it with bright red lips.

Actor Taapsee Pannu was clicked at the airport. The actor opted for a matching tracksuit and a pair of sunglasses.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.