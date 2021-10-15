Last Updated:

Vicky Kaushal, Prachi Desai And More Spotted Out And About In Mumbai; See Pics

From screening of 'Sardar Udham' to airport looks, here are some of the Bollywood stars snapped out and about in Mumbai city. Take a look

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Vicky Kaushal and Shoojit Sircar
1/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Vicky Kaushal and director Shoojit Sircar posed together at the special screening of Sardar Udham in Mumbai. 

Malavika Mohanan
2/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Malavika Mohanan donned a body-hugging one-piece for the special screening of Sardar Udham in Mumbai. 

Shoojit Sircar
3/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Director Shoojit Sircar was clicked at the special screening of Sardar Udham in Mumbai. 

Taapsee Pannu
4/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Taapsee Pannu was clicked at the airport. The actor opted for a matching tracksuit and a pair of sunglasses. 

Prachi Desai
5/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Prachi Desai was clicked at the airport. She donned a white floral traditional attire and matched it with bright red lips. 

Dimple Kapadia
6/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Veteran actor Dimple Kapadia was spotted at the airport. She went for a casual look and was clad in a mask.

Kajal Aggarwal
7/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kajal Aggarwal was spotted at the airport in a white chic dress. 

Urvashi Rautela
8/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Urvashi Tautela opted for a silk knot top paired with white ripped pants during her outing in the city. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: vicky kaushal, taapsee pannu, dimple kapadia
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Fardeen Khan spotted after months; to join hands with Riteish Deshmukh for next project

Fardeen Khan spotted after months; to join hands with Riteish Deshmukh for next project
Mouni Roy, Kajol & Tanishaa Mukerji Spotted at North Bombay Durga Pooja Samiti 2021

Mouni Roy, Kajol & Tanishaa Mukerji Spotted at North Bombay Durga Pooja Samiti 2021
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com