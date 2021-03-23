Vicky Kaushal Practices Horse Riding Amid Reports Of Rolling 'Ashwatthama' In August

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, on Tuesday, took to his social media handle and shared a video, in which he can be seen taking a stroll on a field while riding a horse. Interestingly, he shared the video with his 9M Insta-fam via the story session. As the actor rides the horse, artist CJ's song Whoopty can be heard in the background.

Vicky Kaushal riding a horse:

It is said that the 32-year-old actor is currently learning horse riding for his next project. Earlier, on March 11, he poked fun at actor Anil Kapoor's Welcome character Majnu Bhai as he brought his famous painting to life during a horse-riding class. He recreated the famous Majnu Bhai painting, in which a donkey was seen standing on a running horse.

Meanwhile, in the recreated version of the URI: The Surgical Strike actor, he can be seen standing still on a horse. Instagramming the photo, he had written, "Got a little too inspired by Majnu bhai’s painting this morning". The photo received an overwhelming response from Vicky's contemporaries and Insta fam. Tiger Shroff, Kiara Advani, Sayani Gupta and Bhumi Pednekar were a few to name, who reacted to the picture.

A peek into Vicky Kaushal's Instagram

The Manmarziyaan actor's Instagram feed features numerous self-portraits, selfies and videos. And, the above video is not the first time when Kaushal has given a sneak peek into his horse riding classes. Early on March 3, he had posted a video, in which he can be seen practising horse riding in the backdrop of sunrise. "Walk and trot. Back to basics", read the caption of his post.

On the professional front, the actor was last seen in Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship, along with Bhumi Pednekar. The horror-mystery, released in February 2020, failed to grab footfalls at the BO. Kaushal has multiple releases lined up in his kitty, including Shoojit Sircar's Udham Singh and Meghna Gulzar's Manekshaw. Interestingly, both the projects are biopics. On the other hand, as per the latest report of Pinkvilla, Vicky will start shooting for another upcoming film from August 2021 in Ukraine.