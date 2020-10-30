Vicky Kaushal Pulls Off An Uber-cool Attire With A Bandana Mask; Advises Fans To Mask Up

Actor Vicky Kaushal recently took to social media to share a casual picture of himself from the streets of Mumbai. He was seen using a black bandana which has been in fashion since the last few months. Through the post, the actor encouraged fans to use masks whenever they step out of the house. His fans have flooded the comments section with loving emoticons while also agreeing with his stance on wearing a mask in public.

Vicky Kaushal wants the masks up

Vicky Kaushal updated his fans on what he has been up to lately. In the picture posted, he is seen on the streets of Mumbai donning a cool attire. He is spotted wearing a black sweatshirt with a white cap and a matching black and white bandana. The bandana covers his nose and mouth as it acts as a mask for the actor. Vicky Kaushal’s partially squinted eyes indicate that the actor is smiling beneath the mask. His hair has been neatly tucked behind his cap while he observes something at a distance.

In the caption for the post, actor Vicky Kaushal has given out a piece of free advice for everyone who is getting out of the house in the current scenario. He has asked people to wear their masks obediently as it is extremely important for protection against COVID 19. Have a look at the post on Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have spoken highly of the actor and his attire. One of the internet users has mentioned that they like the hippie mask and his sense of style. A few people have also enquired about his next film as they have been waiting to see him act. Have a look at a bunch of comments on his post here.

Vicky Kaushal is all set to be seen in a biography film titled Sardar Udham Singh. The film is being directed by Shoojit Sircar and is expected in January 2021. It also stars actor like Manisha Koirala and Banita Sandhu in key roles.

Image Courtesy: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

