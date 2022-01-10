Vicky Kaushal Puts On 'Rowdy Baby' Mode To Kill Off 'Monday Blues' On Sets; Watch

Actor Vicky Kaushal has been making headlines with his quirky social media posts ranging from workout photos to loved-up posts with his wife Katrina Kaif. After his grand wedding ceremony in Jaipur in December, the actor has been back in action as he started filming for his upcoming ventures. Sharing a glimpse into the same, the 33-year-old actor dropped a new video from the sets of his forthcoming movie to show fans how he gets rid of Monday Blues.

Vicky Kaushal grooves to 'Rowdy Baby'

Taking to his Instagram on January 10, the Sardar Udham actor shared a video from the sets of his upcoming film. In the video, the URI actor can be seen sporting casual clothing as he enthusiastically shakes a leg on the popular dance track, 'Rowdy Baby' which features Dhanush and Sai Pallavi. The actor shared the video with the caption, ''What Monday blues? #setlife #bestlife''

The fans in the comments section shared the actor's enthusiasm as they commended the actor's lively attitude. A few fans wondered if actor Katrina Kaif shot the video as she was seen spotted at the airport in her tracksuits. Many fans speculated that the 38-year-old left for Indore to visit her husband Vicky Kaushal on the sets of his movie.

More on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Their wedding was one of the buzz-worthy topics of the year as they managed to keep the grand affair a secret. The duo kicked off their pre-wedding ceremonies on December 7 with a Haldi ceremony and enjoyed Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies on December 8. They tied the knot as per Hindu rituals on December 9 and checked out from the hotels the next day with the guests. The wedding venue was situated on the outskirts of Ranthambore National Park and is three hours away from Jaipur airport.

Taking to their Instagram, the duo confirmed their wedding by dropping multiple pictures from their wedding and pre-wedding festivities with the caption, ''Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.'' Recently, the duo celebrated one month of their marriage by dropping another picture from the ceremony.

(Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09)