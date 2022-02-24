Vicky Kaushal Quizzes Fans With Mannequins Of His Movie Characters, Asks 'Pehchaan Kaun?'

On Thursday, February 24, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal chose an interactive way to quiz his fans. It so happened that the Uri actor recently came across a store that displayed mannequins based on his film characters. As soon as the view caught the attention of Kaushal, he quickly took to social media to share it online with his fans.

Vicky Kaushal questions his fans

In the picture shared by him, fans can see three different mannequins placed next to each other. While the first one has donned the costume of an army officer representing Vicky Kaushal's role in Uri: The Surgical Strike. The next one looks peppy in a red jacket featuring fur detailing done in gold. The quirky look can only remind fans of his high-spirited role as DJ Vicky Sandhu in Manmarziyaan. Speaking of the last one, the mannequin is dressed in a spy avatar just like his dynamic real-life character Udham Singh in Sardar Udham.

The Raazi star took to Instagram to share the versatile mannequins, thereby asking fans 'Pehchaan kaun? (Guess who)'. Take a look at the photo below:

This comes just a week after the recently married star celebrated a romantic Valentine's Day with his wife Katrina Kaif. Sharing a mushy picture of the couple online, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "With you, everyday is a day of love!" In the previous post, the Sardar Udham star was seen sharing an infectious smile as he held Katrina close. Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Vicky has completed the shooting of his upcoming film alongside Sara Ali Khan. The yet-untitled Laxman Utekar directorial is touted be a quirky romantic flick. While announcing the movie's wrap up, the actor took to Instagram to thank the entire cast of the movie in a lengthy note.

He wrote, "Thank You everyone for such an amazing experience. Each day of filming this beautiful story has been memorable for me. Going to miss you guys terribly and all the madness involved. Also, a very big thank you to the wonderful people of Indore who have been so cooperative and full of love. Thank You!" Check out the announcement below:

Apart from this, the actor also has Govinda Naam Mera and The Great Indian Family in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09