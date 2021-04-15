Vicky Kaushal Recalls Iconic Madhuri Dixit Song With His Latest Instagram Post; See Here

Iconic movie dialogues, as well as popular songs, are often used as captions for Instagram posts - sometimes by fans and sometimes by celebs. Among those who use song lyrics as caption is Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal. Here is a look at the dialogue that appears on Vicky Kaushal's Instagram post.

Vicky Kaushal's Instagram post

In his latest Instagram post, Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Vicky Kaushal has posted a photo of himself from one of his latest photoshoots for the fashion designer couple Falguni and Shane Peacock's The Peacock Magazine. In the photo, Vicky Kaushal is dress]ed in an olive green silken shirt and patterned pants. He is holding his blazer in one hand, and the other hand sports a watch. The outfit is a part of Falguni and Shane Peacock's latest magazine featuring Vicky Kaushal in various ensembles.

Vicky Kaushal added a line from Madhur Dixit's song Maar Dala from the movie Devdas as a caption. In the song, Madhuri is dressed in a green outfit as she dances to the lyrics 'Humpe Ye Kisne, Hara Rang Dala'. The caption fits well since Vicky is dressed in green coloured clothes. Fans of the actor completed the lyrics in the comment section and added heart and fire emojis.

Madhuri Dixit is currently seen as a judge on the dance reality show Dance Deewane. She recently went viral for wearing a bright pink and cream lehenga worth Rs 1.9 Lakh on the show. Nora Fatehi made a guest appearance on the latest episode of the show and danced to the tunes of Mera Piya Ghar Aya and Dilbar along with Madhuri dressed in her expensive outfit.

Earlier last week, Vicky Kaushal announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He revealed the news through his social media accounts and said that he is currently in-home quarantine. He urged the people who were in contact with him to get tested as well. He was last seen in the horror film Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship. He has three films in line, which are yet to be released. Vicky will be playing the titular role in Sardar Udham Singh.

