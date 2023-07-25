Vicky Kaushal Recalls Taking Public Transport To Auditions: You Had To Earn...

Vicky Kaushal is basking in the success of his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, co-starring Sara Ali Khan. The Uri actor is the son of action-director Sham Kaushal, and in a recent interview, spoke about how he was brought up in a humble environment.

Vicky Kaushal on his humble beginnings

In an interview with Film Companion, Vicky Kaushal opened up about his humble upbringing where the family had to "earn luxuries". He said, “My parents always made sure that both Sunny and me knew the difference between necessity and luxury. They always kept saying that necessity is something that will be provided to you, luxury is something you'll have to earn on your own.” He added that his family follows this principle even now.

Elaborating on the same, the Uri actor recalled having a second-hand car at home which he was not allowed to drive. He mentioned that he could drive the car only if he had to drop his parents somewhere. Vicky further said that he would not get the car for himself. He recalled, “If I have to go for my job, for my work, even if I have to go to Anurag sir's office or auditions wagerah (etc.), I had to take a bus or an auto. I can't solo-drive a car. You had to earn your car to do that.”

Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif is his biggest critic

In the same interview, the actor touched upon some personal matters. He said that his wife, Katrina Kaif helps him critique his performance objectively and “blurts out facts as facts”.

He also added that ‘he is dead’ when he shows her his dance rehearsals as she is a strong critic. Nevertheless, he shared that he is grateful to have her in his life.