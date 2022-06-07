Vicky Kaushal Remarries Wife Katrina Kaif At IIFA 2022 But There's A Twist; Watch

The 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) was quite eventful as the audience witnessed a parade of Bollywood stars donning their best outfits on the red carpet. Several actors took home trophies and were recognized for their contribution to the film industry.

However, there were also many rib-cackling moments among celebrities on the stage. One that took the cake was Vicky Kaushal remarrying his wife Katrina Kaif almost six months after officially tying the knot with her in Jaipur in a lavish ceremony. But, there was a comical twist to the wedding ceremony at IIFA.

A video from the IIFA ceremony is making rounds on social media where URI actor Vicky Kaushal is seen arriving on a fake horse in his baraat. Kriti Sanon is also seen dancing in the procession in her extravagant gown along with other Bollywood actors. A cardboard cutout of Sooryanshi actor Katrina Kaif is placed in front of the baraat. The 34-year-old actor is also seen putting on the wedding garland over his wife's cutout.

The entire episode left the fans in splits as they complimented Kaushal for being a good sport about the comical gig. One netizen wrote, ''Vicky is a good sport. So is beautiful Kat,'' while another wrote, ''Oh My ... can't stop LOL.''

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif married each other on December 9, 2021, at Six Sense Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They took to their respective social media handle to post official pictures of their wedding with a sweet caption. ''Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,'' the caption read.

Meanwhile, it was a big night for Kaushal as he took home the Best Actor award at IIFA 2022 for his role in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham. His wife actor Katrina Kaif had to skip the award function. After winning the award, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram to write ''Behind all that jazz it’s that boy who once thought everything he wished to achieve was all too far. Waited for you since forever… not leaving you tonight! IIFA Best Actor! Thank You @shoojitsircar for believing in me and making it possible for me and thank you Team #SardarUdham, this one’s for all of us. For everyone who voted for this win, I love you! @iifa."

