Vicky Kaushal Reminds People To Wear Masks As COVID Cases Surge In Mumbai

Indian actor Vicky Kaushal fashioned the mandatory face mask in his latest Instagram post. The actor, dressed in a grey t-shirt and track pants, wore a white mask while going out. Fans have been drooling over the photo as the actor posted it on Saturday morning.

Vicky Kaushal's Instagram game on point

The Uri actor recently took to his Instagram handle to remind people of staying safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While going out, Vicky did not forget his mask and fashioned it in the post. As the actor's message was clear enough with the picture, he simply captioned it with 'masked face' and 'joined hands' emoticons. The Raazi actor was also carrying a backpack in his hand.

Fans who are always drooling over Vicky Kaushal's photos, could not keep themselves away from showering their love on the picture. While some spammed the photo with 'heart' and 'fire' emoticons while others said that their morning was made by the actor's muscular picture. The post received thousands of hits and comments within no time.

This was not the first time when the Sanju actor played his duty to make people aware of the seriousness of COVID-19. In the early days of National lockdown, the actor has often asked his followers to stay at home amid the global pandemic. He was seen with his brother Sunny Kaushal and mother on his balcony, applauding for the frontline workers. In the caption, he wrote 'From us to all the real heroes- the medics, doctors, nurses, volunteers, police, the government and everyone who’s being responsible and staying back Home ensuring safety of themselves, their families and others... we are in it together- stronger and healthier! #gratitude #IndiaFightsCorona ðŸ’ªðŸ½â›‘â¤ï¸ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸŒ'.

Vicky Kaushal trivia

Vicky made his debut with Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana in 2012 and later appeared in the lead role in 2015's Masaan. He won the Screen Award for Best Male Debut and Zee Cine Award for Best Male Debut for his performance in Masaan. Since then the actor has worked in several movies including Sanju, Raazi, Raman Raghav 2.0, Uri, Bhoot, Manmarziyaan, Lust Stories, Love Per Square Foot, and Zubaan. He is the recipient of the National Film Award for Best Actor for his role in Uri. The actor will appear in upcoming movies including The Immortal Ashwatthama, Sam, Sardar Udham Singh, and Takht.

Promo Image Source: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram

