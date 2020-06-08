Vicky Kaushal Reveals He Didn't Realise He Was Bleeding While Filming 'Manmarziyaan' Scene

Vicky Kaushal recently talked about his Manmarziyaan shoot and recalled how he did not even notice that he was bleeding. He took to his social media handle to talk about this incident. The actor also expressed his gratitude towards director Anurag Kashyap. Read on to know more details:

Vicky Kaushal on his Manmarziyaan shoot

Recently, actor Vicky Kaushal, who is widely known for films like Uri: The Surgical Strick, and Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, took to his official Twitter handle and tweeted that he was bleeding during the shoot of his 2018 romance flick Manmarziyaan. In the tweet, Kaushal talked about how glad he was that the director of the film Anurag Kashyap did not cut the scenes and kept it rolling. Here is the tweet by the actor.

I didn't realise it while doing the scene, but glad that @anuragkashyap72 didn't say "cut". :) https://t.co/JRMYBf6gYl — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) June 7, 2020

ALSO READ |World Environment Day: Bhumi Pednekar Blames Urban Class For Exploiting Natural Resources

This happened after a fan by the handle name Pramit_Chtterjee posted photos of the scene where Kaushal was hit and started bleeding. He talked about the scene from Manmarziyaan and compared Kaushal’s acting to that of Leonardo DiCaprio, who had also gotten an injury during Quentin Tarantino's The Django Unchained and did not stop the scene even when he was bleeding.

Pramit_Chtterjee wrote, “Did @vickykaushal09 cut his cheek with the saucepan while shooting this scene cuz it does bounce off & hit exactly where he's bleeding. @anuragkashyap72? If yes, then this is some Leonardo-Dicaprio-cutting-his-hand-in-Django-Unchained-&-not-breaking-character-levels-of-acting.” Here is the tweet:

Did @vickykaushal09 cut his cheek with the saucepan while shooting this scene cuz it does bounce off & hit exactly where he's bleeding, @anuragkashyap72?

If yes, then this is some Leonardo-Dicaprio-cutting-his-hand-in-Django-Unchained-&-not-breaking-character-levels-of-acting. pic.twitter.com/khIgGacbyw — Pramit Chatterjee (@pramitheus) June 7, 2020

ALSO READ |'Riverdale' Writer Apologises To Vanessa Morgan After Her 'diversity' Comment; Read Here



Kaushal has, in the past, also got injured in his movie shoots. Last year, during the shoot of his horror thriller flick Bhoot Part One, the actor had got a serious injury on his face. He had to be hospitalised for the same as he had fractured his cheekbone. Coincidentally, both his injuries were on his face. Kaushal was praised for his role in the film Manmarziyaan.

ALSO READ |What Time Will The Lunar Eclipse Or Strawberry Moon Be Visible In California?

Manmarziyaan featured Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role along with Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. The film was released on September 14, 2018. The film performed well at the box-office and also received positive reviews from most critics. It is written by Kanika Dhillon and premiered at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

ALSO READ |Jr. NTR Quiz: Find Out If You're True-blue Fan Of The Actor



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.