Vicky Kaushal Reveals His 'breakfast'; Shares Morning Routine As He Gears Up For The Day

Actor Vicky Kaushal is known in the Bollywood industry for his acting skills and also for his well-trained body. Recently, Vicky took to his Instagram stories and posted a photo of himself as he did some deadlifts. The early morning workout seems to work well for Vicky Kaushal as he looks in very good shape in the Instagram story.

Vicky Kaushal shared a photo of himself from his workout session in his Instagram story on Wednesday. He can be seen sitting on a barbell in his casual clothes. The photo seems to have been taken on a terrace as large patches of greenery can be seen in the background. Vicky can be seen wearing a dark grey T-shirt with grey trousers and a black cap. Vicky Kaushal captioned the photo as, “Deads for Breakfast” and had put a timestamp of 06:25 am. He also added the song Hustlin’ by AP Dhillon, A4, and Gminxr.

Vicky Kaushal in Dabboo Ratnani's calendar

Recently Vicky Kaushal also posted photos of himself from a Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot. The actor will be a part of the Dabboo Ratnani calendar which features popular actors from the Indian film industry. In the photos, Vicky was seen in a biker look as he donned a black leather jacket with a tank top and aviators. He was also seen with a tattoo on his arm. Vicky posted the photo and captioned it, “We on a hattrick now @dabbooratnani !!! Such a pleasure again to be a part of your calendar.”

Vicky Kaushal often shares updates and photos of himself on his Instagram and gives his fans a glimpse of his personal life. A few weeks ago, he posted a note on his Instagram account and informed his fans that he tested positive for Covid-19. He also added that he was following all the protocols and taking medicines as prescribed by the doctor and requested everyone who has come in contact with him to get tested. Later, he posted another post informing his fans that he has tested negative. Vicky also often takes to his Instagram to share photos and videos from his workout sessions. In one post, he showed how he did box jumps.

On the work front

Vicky Kaushal made his debut as a lead actor in the movie Masaan and received lots of praises for his acting skills. He went on to be a part of many popular films like Raman Raghav 2.0, Raazi, Sanju, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and many more. Vicky will be seen next in the upcoming biographical movie called Sardar Udham Singh in which he will play the role of freedom fighter Udham Singh. He will also be a part of upcoming movies like Sam Bahadur, Mr Lele, and The Immortal Ashwatthama.

IMAGE: VICKY KAUSHAL/ INSTAGRAM