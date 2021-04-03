Vicky Kaushal Reveals 'Sam Bahadur' As The Title Of The Sam Manekshaw Biopic

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, on Friday, took to his social media handle and shared a video to reveal the title of his upcoming film, which will be a biopic on Sam Manekshaw's life. Interestingly, the video flashed numerous names of the Indian military officer, which were given to him. And, at the end of the video, it read, "Sam Bahadur". Meanwhile, in the background, a voice-over, presumably of Gulzar Saab, can be heard, who says that Sam Manekshaw is known by many names, and now we too, have a name for him.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the URI actor wrote a brief caption, which read, "The man. The legend. The brave heart. / Our Samबहादुर". He further added, "On the birth anniversary of Field Marshal #SamManekshaw, his story has found its name". On the other hand, neither the video nor the caption revealed any details of the film's release.

Vicky Kaushal's next film finds its title:

Within a couple of minutes, the video managed to garner more than 80k views. Meanwhile, director Soojit Sircar extended wishes to the team of the upcoming biopic as he wrote, "Best wishes entire team. Really looking forward". On the other hand, many from Vicky's 9.1M Instagram family flooded the comments section with red-heart, heart-eyes, fire and clapping hands emojis. "Can't wait to witness your magic yet again with extraordinaire Meghna Gulzar", wrote an Instagram user while another added, "this is so amazing". "Can't wait" was a common sight in the comments section.

More about Sam Bahadur movie

Sam Manekshaw's biopic will focus on the story of the Indian military officer when he was the Chief of the Army Staff during the Indo-Pak War of 1971. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film will also feature Manoj Bajpayee. In June 2019, Kaushal had shared his photograph in the complete get-up of Sam Manekshaw. Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw created a frenzy among his fans as his look garnered a positive response from the netizens. "I feel honoured & proud of getting a chance to unfold his journey on-screen", read an excerpt of Vicky's caption.