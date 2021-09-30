Vicky Kaushal Reveals The Scar On His Face Seen In 'Sardar Udham' Trailer Was Real

The trailer of the much-awaited biopic Sardar Udham, based on the life of the freedom fighter Udham Singh, featuring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, was unveiled on September 30. With the trailer, the makers gave a glimpse into the untold story of the revolutionary freedom fighter. Kaushal, who will be taking on the role of the freedom fighter, during the launch event of the trailer spoke about the scar on his face. While many assumed that the scar was the work of makeup and SFX, the actor revealed that it was real.

Vicky Kaushal says the scar on his face seen in Sardar Udham's trailer is real

In the trailer of Sardar Udham, Vicky Kaushal could be seen sporting a scar on his face. While many thought the scar was a prosthetic or makeup, the actor, however, shared that the scar was real. As per Hindustan Times, at the trailer launch of the Sardar Udham, The Uri actor said that the scar on his face was real and that he had injured himself prior to starting the shoot of his movie. The actor added that he had to get 13 stitches on his face and the injury eventually became a part of his character. Bollywood critic Taran Adarsh had earlier reported that Kaushal had injured himself on the sets of Bhoot: The Haunted Ship.

Meanwhile, the biographical movie led by Vicky Kaushal will chronicle the lesser-known story of the legendary Indian revolutionary. The film will delve deeper into his boundless courage to avenge the death of his countrymen, in an event that shook the British Empire. Sardar Udham is directed by Pink fame Shoojit Sircar. The Amazon Original movie is bankrolled by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar and is slated for a global release on Prime Video during Dussehra on October 16, 2021. The movie was earlier scheduled to release in the theatres in 2020 and then later in January 2021 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Taking about his role in the upcoming movie, Vicky said, "The story of Sardar Udham Singh is one that enthralled and inspired me. It represents strength, pain, passion, extraordinary courage and sacrifice, and many such values that I have tried to do justice through my character in the film. The role called for a lot of physical, and even more mental preparation to get into Udham Singh’s shoes and bring to life the story of a man whose heroism and grit stand unmatched."

Director Shoojit Sircar while talking about the movie said that Sardar Udham was his dream project. He said, "Sardar Udham to me is not just a film, it is a dream come true. It took years of in-depth research to unearth and share with the world the valiant story of a martyr who sacrificed his life to avenge India’s most dreadful tragedy."

