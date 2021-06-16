Vicky Kaushal, Saif Ali Khan In Dabboo Ratnani 2021 Calendar Amp Up The Heat, See Pics

As Dabboo Ratnani shot for his 2021 calendar, the artist shared some BTS glimpses on his social media handle. Actors such as Vicky Kaushal, Saif Ali Khan and others glammed up the highly-anticipated Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar by showcasing their cool and sizzling looks.

Saif Ali Khan in Dabboo Ratnani 2021 calendar

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani recently took to his Instagram handle and shared glimpses of his 2021 calendar that included actor Saif Ali Khan. Saif Ali Khan in Dabboo Ratnani 2021 calendar was seen in a cool black half-sleeved leather jacket and wore a black tee inside. The actor even glammed up his look by adding a pair of black shades with his beard and moustache look. In the caption, symbols of fire, heart and a guitar were added along with a note, “Rock on & stay sexy”. He also added a video with the actor with a simple caption.

The moment fans witnessed the much-awaited Dabboo Ratnani 2021 calendar with Saif Ali Khan on it, they began dropping in fire symbols in the comments to depict how he looked handsome in the photo. Many fans even stated that his name Saif meant ‘sassy and class’ while others were stunned by how cool he looked during the photoshoot. Rest all others poured in hearts and heart-eyed emojis for the actor as well as the photographer for coming up with such an awesome click.

Vicky Kaushal in Dabboo Ratnani 2021 calendar

Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram post showcased his sizzling look from the Dabboo Ratnani 2021 calendar in which he was seen sitting on a chair while wearing a black vest and torn jeans with a silver pendant. He was also seen holding his leather jacket in hand while resting it on his shoulder and posing by looking downwards. The photo also depicted a cool tattoo on his left bicep that left the fans amazed. Vicky Kaushal stated in the caption that he was on a hattrick with Dabboo Ratnani and that it was a pleasure to be a part of his calendar again. The photographer also added another shot on his handle, along with a BTS video.

