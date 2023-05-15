Last Updated:

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan Dance To Dhol Beats At Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Trailer Launch

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan danced their hearts out in broad daylight during the trailer launch event of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke today (May 15).

Anjali Choudhury
Image: Varinder Chawla

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan arrived at the trailer launch event of their film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke today. Sara opted for a yellow saree while Vicky sported a ripped denim jacket.

Image: Varinder Chawla

The entire star cast attended the trailer launch event dressed in their best and posed together in front of a giant banner. The trailer featured them as Sara Ali Khan's in-laws.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal arrived at the venue in an auto with a bright smile on their faces. They even gave a notorious look to the paparazzi. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

The on-screen couple entered the venue with a bang. The two were seen swinging out of the auto as soon as they heard the dhol beats. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

Soon after their auto came to a halt, they greeted the shutterbugs and began to swing with utter joy. Meanwhile, the onlookers also enjoyed Sara and Vicky's appearance at the venue.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Vicky Kaushal grooved to the beats of the dhol and flaunted his dance moves all along. Meanwhile, the confetti added to his enjoyment.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Later, Sara Ali Khan joined her co-star and danced her heart out to the peppy beats of the dhol. She emitted Chaka Chak vibes as she grooved in broad daylight.

Image: Varinder Chawla

For a moment, Vicky Kaushal stopped to watch his co-star in action as she lifted her hands and continued to shake her leg. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

Sara and Vicky even took away a man's dhol and started playing around with it out of sheer joy. The entire crowd enjoyed their impromptu act.  

Image: Varinder Chawla

While the entire cast had fun during the trailer launch event in Mumbai, the film is all set to release in theatres on June 2, 2023. It will be a romantic-comedy film. 

