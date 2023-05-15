Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan Dance To Dhol Beats At Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Trailer Launch

Quick links:
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan arrived at the trailer launch event of their film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke today. Sara opted for a yellow saree while Vicky sported a ripped denim jacket.
The entire star cast attended the trailer launch event dressed in their best and posed together in front of a giant banner. The trailer featured them as Sara Ali Khan's in-laws.
Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal arrived at the venue in an auto with a bright smile on their faces. They even gave a notorious look to the paparazzi.
The on-screen couple entered the venue with a bang. The two were seen swinging out of the auto as soon as they heard the dhol beats.
Soon after their auto came to a halt, they greeted the shutterbugs and began to swing with utter joy. Meanwhile, the onlookers also enjoyed Sara and Vicky's appearance at the venue.
Vicky Kaushal grooved to the beats of the dhol and flaunted his dance moves all along. Meanwhile, the confetti added to his enjoyment.
Later, Sara Ali Khan joined her co-star and danced her heart out to the peppy beats of the dhol. She emitted Chaka Chak vibes as she grooved in broad daylight.
For a moment, Vicky Kaushal stopped to watch his co-star in action as she lifted her hands and continued to shake her leg.
Sara and Vicky even took away a man's dhol and started playing around with it out of sheer joy. The entire crowd enjoyed their impromptu act.