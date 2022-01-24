Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan Enjoy Their Sunday At Scenic Narmada River; See Pics

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan recently wrapped up a schedule for their upcoming movie currently being filmed in Madhya Pradesh. The two actors were exploring the state for the past few weeks and were also spotted attending different events. They recently shared some photos from Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh, as they spent some time amid the serene backgrounds on the banks of the Narmada river.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal shared some pictures of him exploring the beautiful sites of Madhya Pradesh. In the photos, the actor can be seen casually dressed in a grey hoodie and black track pants. He completed his look with a cap and white slippers. The actor could be seen enjoying the view while sitting on the banks of the river Narmada. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Har Har Narmade," and added a joint hands emoji.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan was seen dressed in an ethnic ensemble as she enjoyed the view. The actor wore a purple coloured ensemble and accessorised it with some matching bangles. She was seen sitting on a boat in one of the photos. Sharing the pictures, the actor added some emojis including a red heart.

Sara Ali Khan also shared a behind the scenes video from their shoot in Maheshwar. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actor shared a clip in which she was seen getting her hair done by her hairstylist, while Vicky Kaushal was seen to be seated in a chair in the background. The two stars were also sipping something from their cups. Vicky Kaushal reshared the story and had a hilarious reply for his co-star. He wrote, "Jab take suraj chand rahega... Sara ka yahi kaam rahega."

More about Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal's movie

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal recently completed shooting for one schedule of their upcoming film after weeks of shooting in Madhya Pradesh. The film is reportedly a sequel to the 2019 romantic comedy Luka Chuppi. Apart from the duo, the film also stars Sharib Hashmi. At several events, the duo was spotted filming on the streets of Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Sara Ali Khan also took a trip to Ujjain with her mother Amrita Singh.

