Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan Pose With Crew Of Untitled Film As They Announce Schedule Wrap

It's a wrap! VIcky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan have completed shooting for one schedule of their film after days of shooting in Madhya Pradesh. Reportedly the sequel of Luka Chuppi, the team was ecstatic as they wrapped the shooting.

Apart from the lead duo, the film also stars Sharib Hashmi. The Family Man Season 2 star penned a long note on his experience for the film. He mentioned the lead stars, the makers and the others associated with the project and praised them.

Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan wrap shooting one schedule of upcoming film

Vicky, Sara, Sharib, Laxman Utekar, the director of the film, posed with the crew as they brought the shooting to an end. The film's team was all smiles as they posed for the cameras, and the setting behind seemed as if they shot for a wedding sequence with a flowery decor behind them.

Sharib, who looked animated to the right of the lead actors and the filmmaker, wrote that he had made 'beautiful memories' on the sets of the 'beautiful' film, which he clarified was still untitled. He termed the producer, Dinesh Vijan 'awesome' and Laxman Utekar had won his heart.

"I am an even big fan of yours now," he wrote to Vicky. "Why don't you behave like stars," was his question for Sara and called her a 'sweetheart.'

He also shared he felt honoured to share screen space with veteran actor Rakesh Bedi. To another senior actor Sushmita Mukherjee, he wrote, "You are amazing.' Sharib also mentioned the dialect coach, production team members and expressed his gratitude to all who had made the journey 'smooth and memorable.'

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan shoot for film in Madhya Pradesh

The film had first made headlines when Vicky and Sara were snapped shooting, with the former riding a bike and the latter riding pillion.

There were numerous other moments that went viral, like Vicky's wife, Katrina Kaif, coming from Mumbai to celebrate Lohri, Sara visiting temples with mother Amrita Singh. The crew used to even play cricket between shots.

The makers are yet to officially announce the project or confirm that it is indeed Luka Chuppi 2.