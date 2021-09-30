Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan To Team Up For Laxman Utekar's Next Romantic Comedy Drama?

Actor Vicky Kaushal who is receiving immense love and appreciation for the trailer of his upcoming film Sardar Udham Singh has been roped in for another movie. Vicky has been roped in alongside actor Sara Ali khan for Laxman Utekar’s next directorial venture. The film which is a romantic comedy is scheduled to go on floors in November on a start-to-finish schedule. Reportedly, the makers are keen on releasing the film in theatres in 2022.

Vicky Kaushal revealed the trailer of his forthcoming film Sardar Udham today and since then he has been receiving love from the people for his acting prowess in the short video. The film will run digitally on Amazon Prime from October 16. On the other hand, the next romantic comedy-drama will be based on a small-town love story.

Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal to team up for Laxman Utekar's next?

Sharing some thoughts on the film and storyline, director Laxman Utekar told PTI, “We have Vicky and Sara for a romantic comedy. It is based in MP, maybe Ujjain or Gwalior. It is a small-town love story, like my previous films, in which I have had a social message.” He added, “I always wanted to work with Vicky. He is such a fantastic performer. I am a fan of his. Sara has something in her and for this film she is apt, she will kill it. It is a fresh pairing and they will create magic.”



The rest of the star cast of the film will be finalised soon. According to various media reports, the actors will also have a dialect reading session to do justice to the small-town roles they will essay in the film Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham Singh revolves around the story of the courageous patriot, Sardar Udham Singh. The film is helmed by Piku fame director Shoojit Sircar. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan will be seen next in a cross-cultural love story Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L Rai. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles. Recently, while talking to Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar revealed the possibility of releasing the film on the OTT platform.

