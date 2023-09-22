Vicky Kaushal Credits Audience For 'empowering' Mid-budget Films: They Shocked Everyone

Vicky Kaushal has been busy with the promotions of his next release, The Great Indian Family. The actor recently expressed his gratitude to the audience and credited them for the success of his last theatrical release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in which he starred opposite Sara Ali Khan. The actor also reflected on how the audience has been the primary force behind bringing a significant change in perception towards family entertainers being fit only for the OTT medium.

3 things you need to know

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke released in theatres on June 2 and went on to gross ₹115 crore worldwide.

The Great Indian Family, starring Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar, released in theatres on September 22.

These two films are a deviation from other sombre titles in Kaushal's filmography like Masaan, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Sardhar Udham.

Vicky Kaushal credits audience for the success of mid-budget films

In an exclusive chat with DNA ahead of The Great Indian Family release, Vicky Kaushal offered a welcome reflection on the role of the audience in strengthening the genre of family-oriented and feel-good entertainers. Kaushal recalled how prior to the release of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, makers were fearful about the film's box office performance.

The narrative of small films only being fit for OTT did not help their case at all. However, the film minting ₹115 crore at the box office is completely to the credit of the audience, as per Kaushal.



Kaushal said, "This empowerment to mid-budget films has only come because of the audience. All of us were as scared. Everybody was saying how small films do not have a chance and will work only on OTT. But the audience has brought the change, they came to theatres, enjoyed the film, and shocked everybody."

What's next for Vicky Kaushal?

Post The Great Indian Family, the actor will be seen in Sam Bahadur which has been a long time in the making. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film will feature Kaushal in the role of Former Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army Sam Manekshaw. The film is reportedly eyeing a December release this year. It also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.