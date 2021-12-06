Vicky Kaushal Sends Food Made By His Chef For Paps Waiting Outside His Residence; Watch

Ahead of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding on December 9, the paparazzi and several photographers have gathered around the actors' houses and at different locations in Mumbai. Kaushal made an extremely thoughtful gesture as he sent food packages for the paparazzi who gathered outside his Mumbai residence. This took place on December 5, Sunday.

Vicky Kaushal makes thoughtful gesture as he sends food for paparazzi ahead of his wedding

As the Katrina-Vicky wedding inches closer, fans' excitement is increasing with every passing day. As the couple themselves have not posted anything about their special day, the only pictures being circulated online have been clicked by the paparazzi. Kaushal took the time on Sunday night to send food for these individuals prepared by his chef as they waited outside his home. Viral Bhayani posted a video of the food packages and mentioned that a function was taking place ahead of the wedding at his home, and Katrina Kaif and her mother were in attendance too. He wrote, "Sweet #vickykaushal sent food packets made by his chef for all the paps waiting outside his residence. Last night the wedding festivities began with a function at Vicky's home. #katrinakaif and her mom were there till late night." Bhayani posted a video and captioned it, "Vicky takes care of paps".

Watch the video here:

More on the Katrina-Vicky Wedding

Republic Media Network's sources reported that several high profiled guests from various walks of life will be in attendance at the wedding. This includes Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Aditya Pancholi, Mini Mathur, Sooraj Pancholi and Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Zoya Akhtar, Alvira, Farah Khan, Kabir Khan and others. Republic Media Network's sources also reported that a special tiger safari has been arranged for the guests of the wedding, which will take place at Ranthambore National Park, which is approximately 25-30 kilometres from the wedding venue which is the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The wedding has been planned on a large scale and the Sawai Madhopur District Magistrate earlier held a meeting to discuss the management of the law and order situation at the venue.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09