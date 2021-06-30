Vicky Kaushal Sends Kisses As 'Sanju' Clocks 3 Years, Jams On 'Kar Har Maidaan Fateh'

Rajkumar Hirani's directorial Sanju released on June 29, 2018, and garnered massive love from the audience. As the film completed three years of its release on Tuesday, Vicky Kaushal, who played the role of Kamlesh in the movie, dropped an amusing video to mark the special day. In the short clip, he jammed on the song Kar Har Maidaan Fateh from the film and sent kisses to his fans.

Sharing the same, he wrote, "Thank you for all the love, keep roaring." The B&W video went viral on the internet in no time. Sanju also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Jim Sarbh, Manisha Koirala, Boman Irani, among others.

Vicky on 3 years of Sanju:

He also reposted a fan-made video that had glimpses of Ranbir, Rajkumar and his fun camaraderie off-screen. Vicky thanked fans for the love. Meanwhile, Sonam also shared a behind the scenes image from the sets and penned a heartening note. She said, “3 years of Sanju. What an incredible experience it was to be a part of this film. Truly, one man that lived many lives.” The story also featured a poster of the film. Sanju was written by Abhijat Joshi and Rajkumar Hirani.

When the makers had shared a glimpse of the film, they had said, "Few lives in our times are as dramatic and enigmatic as the saga of Sanjay Dutt. Coming from a family of cinema legends, he himself became a film star, and then saw dizzying heights and darkest depths: adulation of die-hard fans, unending battles with various addictions, brushes with the underworld, prison terms, loss of loved ones, and the haunting speculation that he might or might not be a terrorist."

They had added that Sanju is a hilarious and heartbreaking exploration of one man’s battle against his own wild self and the formidable external forces trying to crush him. It depicts the journey of a man through everything that life can throw at him.

On the work front

Last seen in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, Vicky is all set to start shooting for The Immortal Ashwatthama from August in Ukraine. According to Pinkvilla, the director of the film, Aditya Dhar, is in the stage of finalising his other shooting spots. He will also be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh, produced by Ronnie Lahiri, Sheel Kumar.

