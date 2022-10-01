Vicky Kaushal Sends Love To 'amazing Souls' Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha Ahead Of Their Wedding

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's pre-wedding festivities have kickstarted with full pomp and fervour, and glimpses from their functions have been circulating widely on social media. Ahead of Richa and Ali's nuptials, actor Vicky Kaushal penned a heartfelt note for the couple and sent them 'Bohot saara pyaar' (lots of love).

The Sardar Udham actor dropped an adorable picture of the lovebirds and expressed excitement about 'two amazing souls coming together'. For the unversed, Richa and Ali's wedding will reportedly take place on October 4 after facing various postponements over the years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vicky Kaushal sends love to Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha ahead of their wedding

Taking to his Instagram story, Vicky Kaushal, who has shared screen space with Richa in the movie Masaan, dropped a stunning photo of the couple and wrote, "Two amazing souls coming together.....congratulations you two. Bohot saara pyaar! @therichachadha @alifazal9." Take a look.

Ahead of their D-day, Richa and Ali hosted a cocktail party for their close friends and family members. The actor recently treated fans with official pictures from the function, where she and Ali can be seen dressed in gorgeous traditional attires. While Richa opted for a golden saree with statement jewellery pieces, Ali chose to wear a heavily-embroidered sherwani. Captioning the pictures, she wrote," I hide YOU in my eyes “~ Rumi #RiAli blessed."

The couple, who had planned their wedding back in 2020, recently revealed in their voice message how it got affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement shared on their social media handles, the duo mentioned, "Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other. And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends. We are so so very touched and blessed by the love and blessings coming our way."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @THERICHACHADHA/ @VICKYKAUSHAL)