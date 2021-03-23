Vicky Kaushal Shares A Glimpse Of His Post-workout Look, Fans React

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, to give a glimpse of his post-workout pose which is truly unmissable. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. Netizens have been flooding the comment section with lots of praise and positive notes.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal shared an intense picture of him post-workout where he can be seen showing off his chiselled body and sculpted biceps. In the picture, the Raazi actor can be seen striking a candid pose as he sits on a bench giving some tough looks. He can be seen sporting a grey sleeveless hoodie along with grey track pants. He also completed his look with a cap and opted for a beard.

Along with the picture, the actor penned a note where he went on to add a quirky caption. He wrote, "Baajre da sitta. @mustafa_thebull_ahmed #brothersinarms". Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Vicky Kaushal shared the post online, netizens were quick enough to flood the comment section with praise and lots of happy messages. The post shared by the actor also received several over 138,899 likes and counting. Some of the users went on to compliment the picture, while some were all gaga over Vicky's biceps. Some also commented with lots of happy emojis. One of the users wrote, “damn! loving the body". Another one wrote, “where is the fire extinguisher?”. Check out a few comments below.

This is not the first time Vicky shares a picture of him showing off his workout avatar. Earlier to this post, the actor can be seen flaunting his bulky arms as he is relaxing at the gym. Vicky can be seen wearing a white t-shirt, grey track pants and a cap as he casually sat down giving a candid pose. Take a look at the post below.

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming movies

Vicky Kaushal is all set to start shooting for the much-awaited The Immortal Ashwatthama from August in Ukraine. As per Pinkvilla, the first schedule of the movie will begin in Ukraine, after which it will be shot at several other international locations. Aditya, the director of the film, is currently in the stage of finalising his other shooting spots, added the report.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Vicky Kaushal Instagram)

