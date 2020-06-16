Vicky Kaushal Shares A Sweet Birthday Wish For Director Shlok Sharma; See Here

Director Shlok Sharma has turned a year older on June 16, 2020. Many celebs and fans are taking to their social media handle to wish the director on his happy day. Among the many, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal also took to his social media handle to wish Shlok Sharma a ‘Happy Birthday’.

Vicky Kaushal shared a candid picture on his Instagram stories. In the picture, Vicky can be seen sitting on the couch and is all smile at the camera. While Shlok is busy setting his hair as he seems to be getting ready to pose.

The actor can be seen sporting a light grey t-shirt along with dark coloured pants and Shlok, on the other hand, can be seen donning a dark grey printed t-shirt shirt and black pants. Along with the post, Vicky Kaushal also wrote, ‘Happy Birthday tagging the director’. Check out the picture below.

Also read | Vicky Kaushal's Transformation As Kamli For 'Sanju' Is Simply Endearing; Watch Video

Apart from this, Vicky Kaushal has been quite active on social media, giving fans a glimpse of his life under lockdown. Vicky Kaushal is currently spending time with his loved ones at his Mumbai flat. He also goes on to share quirky posts, throwback posts and also goes on to give some glimpses of what he's doing during the day.

Recently, he took to Instagram to share a before and after picture that will leave fans in splits. In the first picture, the actor can be seen giving a stunning pose looking all cool. He can be seen wearing a maroon shirt along with a dark blue denim jacket. Vicky Kaushal completed the look by opting for stylish sunglasses, a well-shaped beard and a messy hairdo.

In the second picture, the actor went on to share a major throwback pic from his school days. He can be seen wearing big quirky sunglasses. Along with the post, the actor also gave a hilarious caption that is sure to leave fans in splits. He wrote, “Been prepping for this shot since my 1st year of college. Swipe left…” Check out the post below.

Also read | Vicky Kaushal Is All Praises For 'Gulabo Sitabo', Says 'it Made Me Have A Good Time'

On the work front

The actor is all set to star in Shoojit Sircar’s Udham Singh. The film is said to be a biopic of Sardar Udham Singh. The film also stars Stephen Hogan and Banita Sandhu. The film is expected to hit the silver screens on January 15, 2021.

Also read | Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri: The Surgical Strike': Here Are 5 Reasons To Watch It

Also read | Here's Why Sara Ali Khan & Vicky Kaushal Posted Black Boxes On Social Media

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.