Vicky Kaushal Shares Glimpse Of His 'post Pack Up Pamper' And It's Delicious; See Pic

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated their first Lohri some days ago, with the latter visiting Indore, where he was shooting, only for the celebrations. The former, however, had to continue shooting while his wife headed back to Mumbai. While the Uri: The Surgical Strike star might be missing his lady love, he is keeping himself involved at the shooting location.

A glimpse of this was seen on Vicky's Instagram stories recently. The actor shared how he pampered himself after the shooting concluded for the day. A movie and a delicious meal brought out the delight in him.

Vicky Kaushal gives a glimpse into 'post pack-up pamper'

Vicky Kaushal shared with his fans how his 'post pack up pamper' looked like. The 33-year-old showed his view from his bed, which was of a Hollywood film on the screen, and some delicacies on the table in front of him. While many stars are known to follow a strict diet, it's likely that Vicky does not follow it or was on a cheat meal, as he had French fries and cola on his plate along with cucumber, onions and a gravy item.

It was also not all work and no play for Vicky as some of the other activities at the shooting location was them enjoying a game of cricket. He quipped that there was nothing better than sneaking out time for cricket on set. In the video, he hit a stylish shot towards the boundary and ran for a single.

Previously, his other post on Instagram had also made headlines. He was seen posing with a hoodie, worn by Katrina previously and fans were asking if he took it back from her or 'stole' for her.

Vicky Kaushal shoots in Indore

Vicky is currently shooting a film in Indore, which is reportedly a sequel of the film Luka Chuppi. His co-star in the movie is Sara Ali Khan. The duo was snapped shooting for the project in the city, with Vicky riding a motorcycle and the latter riding pillion.

The pictures, however, created a controversy after a man filed a complaint, alleging that the number plate used by the makers were the same as his. Later, the police clarified that a bolt had made it seem so, and the numbers were not the same.

