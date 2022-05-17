Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal turned a year older yesterday and had a fun time with his "favourite people." The actor rang into his 34th birthday and received heartwarming wishes from his fans, friends, family, and the entire film industry. His father Sham Kaushal, brother Sunny Kaushal and actor wife Katrina Kaif also shared heartfelt posts for the Uri star. As he is currently vacationing with Katrina in New York City, the actor recently shared a few glimpses of his birthday celebration.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal recently gave a sneak peek into his NYC birthday celebration. The actor shared a dapper picture of himself resting on a hammock while wearing a blue coloured t-shirt, cap, and sunglasses. The second video saw Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's friends singing Happy Birthday for him while he blew candles on his cake. Katrina could be seen sharing smiles with her husband while she was dressed in a multi-coloured dress.

Vicky Kaushal further shared a glimpse of his birthday decor across a rooftop restaurant in NYC. He also shared a group photo that featured many of his friends. Sharing the post, Vicky Kaushal penned how he entered a new year of his life with his favourite people. He wrote, "Swinging into the new year with my favourite people." He further thanked everyone for sending their best wishes and wrote, "My heart’s filled with utmost joy and gratitude. Thank You everyone for sending me all your love and warm wishes. Pyaar pyaar aur bohot saara pyaar!!!"

Katrina Kaif's heartfelt birthday wish for Vicky Kaushal

On Vicky Kaushal's special day, he received a heartfelt birthday wish from his wife Katrina Kaif. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan star took to her Instagram handle to share two cute photos with Vicky Kaushal. In the photos, Vicky Kaushal could be seen wrapping his arms around Katrina while they shared smiles against the backdrop of a serene New York City. While Vicky Kaushal wore a blue coloured t-shirt, Katrina was stunned in a black and white printed outfit. Sharing the photos, Katrina wrote, "New York Wala Birthday My (red heart) Simply put ………………YOU MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER." Many celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, reacted to the photo and sent birthday wishes to the Sardar Udham star.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09